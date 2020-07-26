New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell has reacted to the team's blockbuster trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, posting a string of vague tweets referencing the move. Later, Adams responded, leading to a back and forth on Twitter.

Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images

"Coo," Bell began. "Ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave...lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves."

After being called out for a fan for being mad, Bell responded, "I’m not mad, I’m motivated."

"Noted. See u Week 14!" Adams responded to Bell's original tweet.

"'Noted' what?! lol that you LIED? PLEASEE TRUST that it IS 'noted' then..& if I’m supposed to take 'see you in week 14' as a threat...I don’t! but it’s still allll love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro," Bell said in response.

In exchange for Adams, Seattle is sending New York Bradley McDougald, a 1st-round pick in 2021, a 3rd-round pick in 2021, and a 1st-round pick in 2022.

