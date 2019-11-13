Antonio Brown hasn't been shy about sharing his feelings on social media this season, and he hasn't done himself any favors with the way he has conducted himself.

In addition to taking jabs at his former teams, Brown recently lashed out at the entire NFL on twitter, writing, "Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!" Brown said on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and blood Fuck the @nfl I'll never play in that shit treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go fuck your self."

Brown, 31, has since backtracked on his comments about never wanting to play in the league again, but it seems like the best advice would be for him to just step away from twitter dot com for a while. During a recent discussion with Pro Football Talk, AB's former teammate Le'Veon Bell offered some simple advice for the free agent wide receiver.

“I think my biggest advice would be maybe not try to do too much over social media. I mean everybody kind of watches him and follows him and wants to hear what he has to say. So try to keep all the positive energy if you are on social media and try not to post negative things.”

NFL investigators are scheduled to meet with Brown on Thursday, and ESPN reports that there are still multiple teams interested in signing him, depending on the results of the league's investigation into sexual assault allegations.