Leven Kali, Smino & Topaz Jones Connect For "Homegirl" Video

Milca P.
January 26, 2020 03:20
Leven Kali delivers on new visuals.

After debuting his "Homegirl" selection, Leven Kali has returned to deliver on the accompanying visuals for the collaboration with Smino and Topaz Jones. 

The new track, which bouncily uncovers the complications of a situationship, will find its home on Kali's forthcoming Hi Tide project. It's the follow up to last year's Low Tide outing which notably housed his Syd-assisted "Do U Wrong."

As Kali looks to recreate the same magic fostered the first time around, "Homegirl" is captured through the eye of director Alexandra Gaville in a colorful and fitting new clip. Get into the full flick up top as we await the arrival of Hi Tide.

 

