LeVar Burton is adamant that he is the right person to take over hosting duties for the iconic game show Jeopardy!, following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away last year. Burton explained why he's the man for the job in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I’ve thought and thought and thought — I’ve asked friends and family to help me identify someone out there who’s more qualified for the job than I am,” he began. “I don’t believe there is anyone out there who is better suited for this job than me. And I will go to my grave believing that.”

“I think my whole career is an advertisement for being the host of Jeopardy,” he added.



Ian Tuttle / Getty Images

Burton has performed in a number of iconic roles from Kunta Kinte in the miniseries Roots, to Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

“It feels like, ‘Wow, they really are behind me,'” Burton said of those supporting him. “They want this for me as much as I want it for me, I believe, because it makes so much sense to them too.”

Greenbay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is currently hosting the program.

“I’ve got to believe that they’re paying attention,” he added. “And I hope they weigh this campaign as a factor in my favor.”

[Via]