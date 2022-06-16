There was a point in time when Slim Thug and LeToya Luckett were practically joined by the hip. The couple were together for 10 years for a decade in the early 2000s and got engaged before eventually splitting up. Still, there's no bitterness between the two these days. On Luckett's new YouTube series, Leave It To LeToya, the former Destiny's Child star and her ex-boyfriend Slim Thug sat down for the inaugural episode, titled, "Having a Conversation with My Ex."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While the couple evidently has a lot of love for one another, they didn't hesitate to address the reason why they ended up calling it quits. She explained that they "tried to have something very serious at a very young age." They were engaged at one point but she said that there was a clash in their lifestyles in their 20s. You couldn’t see him without seeing me, and that can be attractive to other women. I think he leaned into that a little bit…if you will,” she said. “He definitely enjoyed himself along that journey. And I will say for me, I’ll take responsibility. I would get frustrated and I would leave a lot.” Ultimately, that led to the two having breaks and disagreements that could create an even bigger divide between them.

"Regardless of whatever happened, it’s still been all love every time we see each other,” she added.

As for whether a reunion is possible, neither shut the doors on the possibilities. However, things have changed. LeToya is a mother of two toddlers that she shares with her ex-husband Tommicus Walker and she said that's her priority before a relationship.

"We friends right now. Let’s see,” the Houston rapper added. “But I’m not closing nothin’. I’m not saying, I won’t do nothin’. Let’s see where we grow.”

Check out the full episode below.