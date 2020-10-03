Leslie Odom Jr. Shares Revamped Version Of "Cold" Ft. Sia

Award-winning artists have collided and pop fans are excited. Hamilton is one of the most celebrated stage musicals of our generation, and its popularity is thanks to a cast of talents that perfected a vision set out by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Leslie Odom Jr. gave a rousing performance opposite Miranda as Aaron Burr, and now he's returned with a brand new single featuring singer Sia titled "Cold." The original version of this song appeared on his 2019 release Mr, but he's decided to share the remix.

The pop ballad is meant to uplift and inspire, and in a press release, Leslie Odom Jr. shared how ended up connected with the megastar. "Sia has been a friend for a few years now after I met her backstage at Hamilton. As I look at making that foray into the pop world and pop music, she's been a really great mentor and friend," he said. "I sent her the album and asked if there was anything she would want to collaborate on. She said, 'I'll sing on Cold,' which was her favorite song from the album, so we recorded a new version of it that I think you're really going to like."

Check out "Cold" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I wanna help you ease the feeling

Weighing on your mind

You’re looking for a rÐµason

Running out of time