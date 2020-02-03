This past week, the entire sports community has been mourning the passing of Kobe Bryant who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. Over the last few days, tributes have begun to pour in from various people throughout the sports community. Based on these tributes, it's clear just how much Bryant meant to people around the world.

Last night was a huge occasion for the sports world as it was the Super Bowl. In the end, the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top as they edged out the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. Following the game, Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy made sure to honor the memory of Kobe by donning a number eight Bryant Lakers jersey in the locker room.

"I lost my idol and I lost my friend. I'm showing him love," McCoy said when asked about the jersey. Unfortunately, McCoy didn't get to play in the match and was considered a healthy scratch from the lineup. Regardless, he now has a Super Bowl to his name which will always be pretty special.

With McCoy's tribute in mind, we can surely expect many more tributes to roll in throughout the coming weeks as this tragedy is still fresh in many peoples' minds.