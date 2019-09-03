LeSean McCoy is a veteran running back in the NFL and while he may not be in his prime anymore, he can certainly still be a big part of any team's offense. He was recently let go by the Buffalo Bills which made him a free agent. After playing for a sad-sack franchise like the Bills, McCoy was offered contracts by a couple of contending teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams can see him being a great second option at running back and in the end, McCoy ended up signing with the Chiefs.

One may wonder why a player would pass up the opportunity to play in Los Angeles but as McCoy told Chiefs reporter Brooke Pryor, it was a family decision as well. Not to mention, McCoy played under head coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia and the Chiefs give him a way to reunite with his former bench boss.

"This is probably my best fit," McCoy explained. "LA is far, I've got a 7-year-old son. he wouldn't like that very much. Also, the taxes."

The Chiefs are one of the favorites to win the championship this season so perhaps McCoy's choice will do wonders for him. Although, he could also be in for some bad karma after hilariously spoiling Avengers: Endgame for thousands of people.

