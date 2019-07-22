Leonardo DiCaprio's been doing a press tour with his right-hand man, Brad Pitt and co-star Margot Robbie for their upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In a recent conversation with MTV News, Leonardo got asked the question he's seemingly been asked numerous of times when the interviewer brought him back to his Titanic days and the scene in the film where he dies due to there being no space on a floating door that saved Rose's life.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As seen in the clip below, Leo's co-stars Brad and Margot even ask him questions about his thoughts where he replies with "no comment." Margot even called the scene the most controversial in "modern cinema," sparking Brad to make plans to re-watch to see what he thinks of the matter.

The director of the beloved film, James Cameron, has spoken on the scene before to Vanity Fair, detailing how the ending just had to happen. "The film is about death and separation; he had to die," James said back in 2017. "So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reason."