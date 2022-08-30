Another long-term Hollywood couple has said their goodbyes, PEOPLE reports.

On Tuesday (August 30), sources confirmed to the outlet that The Great Gatsby star Leonardo DiCaprio and his 25-year-old girlfriend have gone their separate ways, although reps for both parties declined to comment.

Camila Morrone in 2021 -- Presley Ann/Getty Images

The 47-year-old and the budding actress/model kept their union mostly private, and though they were first romantically linked after a trip to Aspen, Colorado in 2018, it wasn't until the 2020 Oscars that they made their debut as a couple, sitting front row together.

As recent as July 2019, an insider told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Morrone seemed "pretty serious" in their relationship. "It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo's girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago."

Nearly a year later, more sources dished that the couple "spent 24/7" together throughout the pandemic lockdown, adding that the Los Angeles native "loves being with" his girlfriend.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 2020 Academy Awards -- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The last time DiCaprio and Morrone were photographed together was on the Fourth of July at a Malibu beach earlier this summer. For her part, the Never Goin' Back star was photographed in St. Tropez alongside her mother earlier this month, while her reported ex was seen grabbing dinner in his hometown with friends just last week.

Morrone spoke to the Los Angeles Times earlier in her relationship about not being bothered by the 22-year age gap between her and Leo. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said.

The starlet went on to mention that it was "frustrating" being mostly publicly known for her relationship rather than her talent. "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

Though her relationship has seemingly come to an end, Morrone has no shortage of projects on her plate to keep her busy. Her next appearance will be in the Prime Video limited series, Daisy Jones & The Six, while DiCaprio is due to reunite with Martin Scorsese to star in Killers of the Flower Moon next year.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]