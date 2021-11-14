On November 11th, one of the world’s greatest actors, Leonardo DiCaprio, turned 47. The Django Unchained actor has been in Hollywood for most of his life, giving him the opportunity to meet and work with plenty of interesting characters over the yeas, many of whom showed up at his party in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

The birthday boy’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone was in attendance, as well as The Batman star Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, English singer Suki Waterhouse. LeBron James, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z were also at the mansion, and rumour has it that the Grammy-award winning couple were tearing up the dance floor together.





Snoop Dogg made an appearance, sharing several photos and videos from the party on his social media page. “Happy C day Leo,” he captioned a snapshot of the duo posing for the camera. In another clip, the rapper can be seen grooving along to his hit song “Drop It Like It’s Hot” before the DJ transitions into another one of his classics – “Young, Wild & Free” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Bruno Mars.

Just Jared reports that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez helped DiCaprio party the night away. The trio were recently seen mingling at an event, during which Sanchez was caught gazing up at The Great Gatsby star with an all too familiar twinkle in her eye. The moment was caught on video, prompting Bezos send a hilarious “threat” to his famous friend for seemingly charming his partner.

Check out more of Snoop Dogg’s footage from Leonardo DiCaprio’s 47th birthday below.









