The old saying "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree" has never been more perfectly on display than when Leonard Fournette's youngest son put on his helmet and pads for his first football practice this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back shared a video clip from his son's recent practice on instagram Tuesday night, showcasing how his kid is already trucking young opponents just like his dad. Only a matter of time before before Fournette's alma mater, LSU, and the rest of the SEC powerhouses are knocking on his door with scholarship offers.

Fournette, 24, is entering his third season in the league, coming off a disappointing 2018 campaign in which he was limited to just eight games due to a nagging hamstring injury and a one-game suspension. He finished with just 439 yards on the ground and five touchdowns to go along with 185 receiving yards and one receiving TD.

Jaguars fans, and fantasy football players, are hoping Fournette will return to form in 2019. During his rookie season out of LSU, Fournette racked up over 1,000 rushing yards with 302 receiving yards and 10 total TDs.

Jacksonville will kickoff the 2019 season at home against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs on September 8, followed by a road game against the Houston Texans in Week 2.