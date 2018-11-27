Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has been suspended for one game without pay following his ejection for fighting with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Fournette "violated its unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules" and will therefore be ineligible for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of Jacksonville's 24-21 loss in Buffalo, when Jags receiver Dede Westbrook pushed Bills safety Micah Hyde in the endzone. A brawl ensued, and Fournette came off the sidelines to throw a punch at Lawson.

"You are going to have to rise up and also protect your own," Fournette said, according to ESPN. "At the same time, you can't have that. I apologize to all the kids who look up to me and their parents. The biggest thing is this loss (is) totally on me. I take (full responsibility)."

NFL vice president Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Fournette: "Video of the incident shows that you were not a participant in the play and that you ran from your sideline to the opposite side of the field to insert yourself as an active participant in a fight. Once you entered the fight area, you struck a member of the opposing team. Your actions adversely reflected on the NFL and have no place in the game."

The Jaguars have now lost seven straight games as they prepare to host the Colts in Week 13 without Fournette and Blake Bortles, who has been benched in favor of Cody Kessler.