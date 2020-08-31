Running backs have it very hard in the NFL. It's a position that has become undervalued and most of the players at that position hit the prime of their careers within their first two seasons in the league. This is a harsh reality that has led to plenty of contract disputes and a lot of frustration amongst players at that position. One of the running backs who knows this all too well is Leonard Fournette who, today, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft and spent three years with the Jaguars prior to this decision. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars have been trying to trade Fournette for months although they couldn't get anything done. As head coach Doug Marrone said, they couldn't even get a late-round draft pick Fournette which certainly speaks to the current market.

With this latest move in mind, Fournette now becomes a free agent and will be looking for a new team to call home. The former Jaguars star is still young which means there are certainly some teams out there who would consider his services.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.