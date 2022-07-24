Leonard Fournette made light of recent reports that he checked into Tampa Bay Buccaneer's training camp overweight on Monday by sharing a meme of himself on Twitter. Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports that the team's coaches were unhappy with his condition when he arrived to the facility.

"Camp in 2 days love y’all I’m off," Fournette captioned a photo of his face edited over another person's body.



Fournette’s trainer Jordan Bush recently admitted that he did weigh in higher than desired, according to The Athletic.

“Honestly, he did return to us a little bit bigger than we wanted,” Bush said. “He was also in the sauna every day, getting extra cardio every single day. We called it ‘fat camp,’ just to mess around with him, but he was doing that type of stuff every single day. We could see the weight coming off.”

Fournette has played a key role for the Bucs as the team's primary running back. He was rewarded in March with a three-year, $21 million extension to stay with the team.

In 2021, Fournette rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 69 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

The Bucs will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the regular season.

