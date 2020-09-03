Former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has agreed to join Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fournette confirmed the news on his social media, Wednesday night, with a picture of himself in a Bucs uniform.

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

The details of the contract have yet to be ironed out, but ESPN's Adam Schefter has confirmed that it will be a one-year deal.

Fournette was drafted fourth overall in the 2017 NFL draft by Jacksonville. In 2019, he rushed for a career-best 1,152 yards. He also caught 76 passes for 522 receiving yards for a total of three touchdowns.

Fournette was released by the Jags earlier this week. Head coach Doug Marrone explained the decision, citing a lack of trade interest as the reason they let him walk. “We couldn’t get anything. A fifth, a sixth — anything,” Marrone said.

Fournette joins a loaded backfield that includes Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, Dare Ogunbowale and two rookies in Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Raymond Calais. The Bucs look to improve on their league-worst 3.7 yards per rush average over the past three seasons. The additions of Fournette and McCoy could go a long way in doing so. Both backs have rushed for over 1,000 yards in multiple years.

