mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leon Thomas & Ty Dolla $ign's "Love Jones" Is Incredibly Smooth

Alexander Cole
August 05, 2022 10:38
204 Views
10
0
Image via Leon ThomasImage via Leon Thomas
Image via Leon Thomas

Love Jones
Leon Thomas Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Leon Thomas & Ty Dolla $ign's latest collab is a must-listen.


Grammy-winning artist Leon Thomas wears many hats. He is a man of many talents, and there is no doubt that his r&b output is incredibly smooth and soulful. Fans are always eager to hear what he's been working on, and as it turns out, he has been hard at work on a new single with the incredible Ty Dolla $ign.

This brand new track is called "Love Jones," and it is most definitely the perfect slow jam for the upcoming weekend. As you will hear, this song has some luscious production that allows Thomas to truly flex his voice. Ty's feature helps to complement Thomas, and overall, they have very solid chemistry.

You can check out the new track, down below. As always, give us your thoughts on it, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

One bite cost a whole meal
High class rich girl appeal
Moving big bags had to learn them rich girl skills
Talking big shit

Leon Thomas Ty Dolla $ign Leon Thomas new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Leon Thomas & Ty Dolla $ign's "Love Jones" Is Incredibly Smooth
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject