Leon Thomas & Ty Dolla $ign's "Love Jones" Is Incredibly Smooth

Grammy-winning artist Leon Thomas wears many hats. He is a man of many talents, and there is no doubt that his r&b output is incredibly smooth and soulful. Fans are always eager to hear what he's been working on, and as it turns out, he has been hard at work on a new single with the incredible Ty Dolla $ign.

This brand new track is called "Love Jones," and it is most definitely the perfect slow jam for the upcoming weekend. As you will hear, this song has some luscious production that allows Thomas to truly flex his voice. Ty's feature helps to complement Thomas, and overall, they have very solid chemistry.

You can check out the new track, down below. As always, give us your thoughts on it, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

One bite cost a whole meal

High class rich girl appeal

Moving big bags had to learn them rich girl skills

Talking big shit