Leon Bridges Releases "Inside Friend" With John Mayer

Leon Bridges does not have one bad song -- I'm ready to debate that. The Grammy Award-winning artist is one of the most talented stars in the music business, consistently revolutionizing the sounds of R&B. Recently, the musician linked up with John Mayer in the studio and one of the songs that came out of that session has just been released.

"Inside Friend" by Leon Bridges and John Mayer has earned an official release as a one-off single. Not attached to any upcoming projects, the track came about organically as the two artists were jamming together pre-quarantine.

"The concept for 'Inside Friend' came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be," said Leon about the new record. "I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded. 'Inside Friend' stayed on the back burner for a while because it didn’t fit within the context of my third project, but the current state we’re in globally compelled us to dig this back up and finish it. I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this."

Enjoy the new song and stay safe.

Quotable Lyrics:

Slide through when you want

You know I want to put you on

It's evil out there

Let's keep it at home

So come on

I wanna see you slide across the kitchen floor

Can't give you more but

You can be my inside friend