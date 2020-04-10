mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leon Bridges Releases "Inside Friend" With John Mayer

Alex Zidel
April 10, 2020 12:53
86 Views
00
0
LisaSawyer63, Inc./Columbia RecordsLisaSawyer63, Inc./Columbia Records
LisaSawyer63, Inc./Columbia Records

Inside Friend
Leon Bridges Feat. John Mayer

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Leon Bridges releases a one-off single with John Mayer called "Inside Friend."


Leon Bridges does not have one bad song -- I'm ready to debate that. The Grammy Award-winning artist is one of the most talented stars in the music business, consistently revolutionizing the sounds of R&B. Recently, the musician linked up with John Mayer in the studio and one of the songs that came out of that session has just been released.

"Inside Friend" by Leon Bridges and John Mayer has earned an official release as a one-off single. Not attached to any upcoming projects, the track came about organically as the two artists were jamming together pre-quarantine.

"The concept for 'Inside Friend' came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be," said Leon about the new record. "I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded. 'Inside Friend' stayed on the back burner for a while because it didn’t fit within the context of my third project, but the current state we’re in globally compelled us to dig this back up and finish it. I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this."

Enjoy the new song and stay safe.

Quotable Lyrics:

Slide through when you want
You know I want to put you on
It's evil out there
Let's keep it at home
So come on
I wanna see you slide across the kitchen floor
Can't give you more but
You can be my inside friend

Leon Bridges
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  86
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Leon Bridges John Mayer new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Leon Bridges Releases "Inside Friend" With John Mayer
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject