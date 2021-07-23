mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leon Bridges Delivers Some Silky Smooth R&B Aesthetics On "Gold-Diggers Sound"

Alexander Cole
July 23, 2021 19:32
Gold-Diggers Sound
Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges' new album is perfect for the weekend at home vibes.


Leon Bridges is one of the best and most consistent r&b artists in the world right now, so it only makes sense that fans would be highly anticipating his next body of work. For months now, fans have been waiting on the release of Gold-Diggers Sound which has seen a multitude of singles including "Motorbike," and "Why Don't You Touch Me." All of these songs contain Bridges signature songwriting ability and on the finished album, we get a smooth r&b album that provides us with various moods and vibes.

Throughout this project, Bridges gives us some light instruments that allow his vocals and feelings to fully thrive. Lyrically, Bridges touches on heartbreak and all of the feelings and emotions that come with that. For the vast majority of the album, Bridges takes on most of the heavy lifting although there are some features near the end from Terrace Martin and Ink.

You can stream the new album, below.

Tracklist:

1. Born Again
2. Motorbike
3. Steam
4. Why Don't You Touch Me
5. Magnolias
6. Gold-Diggers (Junior's Fanfare)
7. Details
8. Sho Nuff
9. Sweeter (ft. Terrace Martin)
10. Don't Worry (ft. Ink)
11. Blue Mesas

