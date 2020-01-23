Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, and actress Lena Waithe and her longtime girlfriend Alana Mayo shared just two months ago that they'd secretly married. “We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big...you know," Lena told Ellen DeGeneres. "We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust,” she said of the San Fransisco City Hall wedding. “It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.'"



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

On Wednesday (January 22), the newlyweds announced in a joint statement that after three years together and two months of marriage, they've split up. "After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

The Queen & Slim filmmaker often spoke about Alana in interviews, praising her partner for keeping her "grounded." Lena told The David Chang Show, “When I get home from winning an Emmy, she’s like, ‘Don’t forget to take out the recycling.’ It’s those things that I think are really helpful. She’s so laid back about it all."