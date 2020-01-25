Earlier this week it was reported that Lena Waithe and her wife, Alana Mayo, called it quits after just two months of marriage. The two had spontaneously eloped at the San Francisco City Hall in front of Harvey Milk's bust. The now-former couple released a joint statement via PEOPLE magazine, this past Wednesday (Jan. 22), announcing their split and wishing the public provide them with privacy in regards to their relationship matters. Now, it looks like the Queen & Slim producer has already moved on as circulating rumors have revealed that Lena Waithe is now dating actress, Cynthia Erivo.

According to Bossip, Waithe was allegedly unfaithful to her wife during their short stint as a married couple. The report states that Waithe was caught on multiple occasions purchasing women expensive gifts and struggled with infidelity even after the couple's secret marriage ceremony in California. One of the sources stated:

"Even after they married, Lena was still buying designer gifts – Chanel, Gucci – for other women."

Now, it looks like Waithe has already got a new boo thang in the form of Harriet actress, Cynthia Erivo. The two are rumored to even be living with each other just days after Waithe formally announced her split from Alana Mayo.

Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo have publicly crossed paths on several occasions during Hollywood outings and even posed in several candid photos together. While the rumors of Erivo and Emmy Award-winning writer's relationship have yet to be verified, their interactions on social media praising each other's artistry and personas could be used as some damning evidence against the alleged couple.

If the rumors of the two dating are true, Waithe is moving pretty savagely in these streets. Check out this short clip of Lena Waithe talking about 'vibing' with Cynthia Erivo in a red carpet conversation with Variety in the video provided below.