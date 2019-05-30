As you've likely heard by now, Jason Mitchell has been fired from his role on The Chi. The actor has been accused of misconduct by several women on set, including Tiffany Boone and showrunner Ayanna Floyd. Lena Waithe, who is the creator of The Chi, was apparently well-aware of the allegations made against Mitchell when she decided to keep him aboard and she's been under attack because of that. Attempting to put the issue behind her, Lena called into The Breakfast Club to speak about the situation, trying to clear up some of the confusion.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lena Waithe says that at the beginning of the show, she felt like more of an employee on the set of her own show. As she started to gain a better understanding of the studio, she took on more of a strong leadership role, putting women in positions of power and always working to protect them. Despite her lengthy explanation, people don't seem to be too impressed with Lena's response with many commenting on the video and remarking how she was "dancing around" the topic on more than one occasion. This is the first time she has had to deal with an issue like this so being the mediator can be hard to adjust to.

Lena Waithe addresses the allegations made against Jason Mitchell for forty minutes in the video below. Watch it and let us know what you think.