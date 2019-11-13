Unproblematic actress Lela Rochon was recently thrust into a scandal after her husband, famed cinematographer Antoine Fuqua, was photographed kissing Lela's friend Nicole Murphy. The Waiting to Exhale actress isn't a name that frequents headlines, but she's respected among her peers as she navigates her daily life outside of the spotlight.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Following the sordid incident between the married man and Eddie Murphy's ex-wife, Nicole sat down for an interview where she stated she wasn't aware Antoine was still married. She was criticized by both the public and her former Hollywood friends including LisaRaye McCoy who accused Nicole of having an affair with her ex-husband, Michael Misick, while they were together.

Nicole has since offered up a public apology while the Fuquas have kept their drama behind closed doors. In an era were people ignore Lil Duval's advice and tend to go back-and-forth on social media as they put all of their business out for the world to see, Antoine and Lela were all smiles in a photo Lela shared on Instagram. The couple's daughter, Asia Fuqua, is following in her mother's footsteps and recently starred in a play, joining the family together for this joyful photograph.

"Congratulations to our amazing daughter @asiafuqua on her starring role of “Cinderella” in #intothewoods you killed it baby girl. We are so proud of you!💕❤️❤️❤️❤️," Lela wrote in the caption. "Shine forever bright!!🌟🌟🌟" Check it out below.