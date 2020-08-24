mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leikeli47 Returns With Brand New Single "Zoom"

Aron A.
August 24, 2020 15:42
Leikeli47 readies her third studio album with new single, "Zoom."


Leikeli47 isn't one of those artists who keep new music circulating streaming services all the time so whenever she does decide to drop, it's always exciting. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her next project, the follow-up to 2018's Acrylic. Well, it looks like the wait will be over soon. Her new project Shape Up is due out sometime this year, though there hasn't been a confirmed release date yet. However, she did bless fans with a brand new single to hold them down until then.

Leikeli47 unleashed her new effort, "Zoom" earlier today. Flexing her lyrical prowess and penchant for melodies, "Zoom" meshes high-energy verses filled with slick wordplay with a laidback hook. The song came equipped with an NES-inspired music video that finds Leikeli47 and “a mysterious new partner named Moriah” cruising through the streets and kicking ass.

Quotable Lyrics
I ain't the type of bitch to do a lot of barking
And only thing I need validated in my parking
I'm from the back street, boy, where it's very rare we link
And if you sing the wrong note, we'll put yo ass in N'Sync

