Leikeli47 Reminds Us She's The Man On Fire New Track "BITM"

Hayley Hynes
February 26, 2022 16:54
Leikeli47's first album since 2018's "Acrylic" will arrive on April 15th.


Exciting news for fans of Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 – she's set to drop off the final installment in her album trilogy that kicked off with 2017's Wash & Set and 2018's Acrylic this April. According to The FaderShape Up will hit streamers on the 15th of the month, and will include the previously released track "Chitty Bang."

Earlier this week, Leikeli delivered another joint from the upcoming project, dubbed "BITM," which is short for "Bitch I'm The Man." The accompanying music video includes footage from the OTA Ball, as well as clips from the performer's recent show in her hometown. 

"I'm happy to say I'm here. It took work, it takes work, and that's what Shape Up is about," the New Yorker said of her highly-anticipated project in a press release.

What are you hoping to hear from Leikeli47's Shape Up album? Drop a comment below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

I bet it on myself
Then I let the 'hood endorse me
Put one foot in front the other
Just like real n*ggas taught me

[Via]

