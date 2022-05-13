mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leikeli47 Needs You To "Shape Up" For Her New 14-Track Album

Hayley Hynes
May 13, 2022 17:58
106 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Shape Up
Leikeli47

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Zoom," "Chitty Bang," and "BITM," arrived as singles ahead of the album.


Leikeli47 is wrapping up her beauty trilogy with Shape Up, a 14-track album via Hardcover/RCA Records that follows her 2017 debut, Wash & Set, and 2018's Acrylic. Since then, the lyricist has been focused on "personal growth, health, and refining a positive mental makeup," which has allowed her to create her strongest body of work yet.

"Shape Up truly feels like my first album. It's the craziest feeling," the "BITM" hitmaker said of her album in a press release. "I feel like this is my first time out and no one knows me. I'm finally about to embark on a journey where I'm diving into my fans and they’re diving into me. It’s a fun process."

"When you're going through it, you don't have the mindset to just look up and appreciate the work. It took me a while to realize this, but Acrylic was my celebration of the struggle, but I only know that now," the Los Angeles-based creative explained. "Shape Up is the defining moment where it just all made sense. I looked at the things that didn't fold me and I just said, 'I'm here.'"

Stream Leikeli47's new album on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below. 

Tracklist:

1. Chitty Bang

2. Secret Service

3. New Money

4. LL Cool J

5. Zoom

6. Done Right

7. Free To Love

8. BITM

9. Baseball

10. Carry Anne

11. Jay Walk (feat. Miss J Alexander)

12. Hold My Hand

13. Get The Riches

14. Instant Classic (Bonus Track)

Leikeli47 new music new album new project Shape Up Female Rap female artists
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Leikeli47 Needs You To "Shape Up" For Her New 14-Track Album
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject