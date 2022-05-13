Leikeli47 Needs You To "Shape Up" For Her New 14-Track Album

Leikeli47 is wrapping up her beauty trilogy with Shape Up, a 14-track album via Hardcover/RCA Records that follows her 2017 debut, Wash & Set, and 2018's Acrylic. Since then, the lyricist has been focused on "personal growth, health, and refining a positive mental makeup," which has allowed her to create her strongest body of work yet.

"Shape Up truly feels like my first album. It's the craziest feeling," the "BITM" hitmaker said of her album in a press release. "I feel like this is my first time out and no one knows me. I'm finally about to embark on a journey where I'm diving into my fans and they’re diving into me. It’s a fun process."

"When you're going through it, you don't have the mindset to just look up and appreciate the work. It took me a while to realize this, but Acrylic was my celebration of the struggle, but I only know that now," the Los Angeles-based creative explained. "Shape Up is the defining moment where it just all made sense. I looked at the things that didn't fold me and I just said, 'I'm here.'"

Stream Leikeli47's new album on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Tracklist:

1. Chitty Bang

2. Secret Service

3. New Money

4. LL Cool J

5. Zoom

6. Done Right

7. Free To Love

8. BITM

9. Baseball

10. Carry Anne

11. Jay Walk (feat. Miss J Alexander)

12. Hold My Hand

13. Get The Riches

14. Instant Classic (Bonus Track)