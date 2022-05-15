Leikeli47 Is Feeling Like "New Money"

New York's own Leikeli47 shared the conclusion to her Beauty trilogy earlier this weekend, dropping off a 14-track album called Shape Up, which follows 2017's Wash & Set and 2018's Acrylic.

Ahead of the project's arrival, we heard "Zoom," "Chitty Bang," and a personal favourite, "BITM," as singles, but now that the full body is work of here, we have more recommendations for your streaming pleasure.

On "New Money," Leikeli47 drops off braggadocious bars in her usual style. "My ex called me trying to talk again / But I don't negotiate with terrorists," she begins. "Besides I'm way too busy chasing ends / And doing hoodrat shit with all my friends."

Of her new album, the quick-witted lyricist has said, "I feel like this is my first time out and no one knows me. I'm finally about to embark on a journey where I'm diving into my fans and they’re diving into me. It’s a fun process."

Stream Shape Up here, and check out "New Money" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

How many times can we applaud the same routine?

Man, I think it's time we edit out your scene

They say, "Leikeli, can you tell us your regime?"

I say, "My only Method Man is that I chase the f*ckin' C.R.E.A.M."