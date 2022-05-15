mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leikeli47 Is Feeling Like "New Money"

Hayley Hynes
May 15, 2022 10:28
111 Views
02
1
Leikeli47/SpotifyLeikeli47/Spotify
Leikeli47/Spotify

New Money
Leikeli47

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Leikeli47's conclusion to her beauty trilogy arrived on Friday – have you streamed "Shape Up" yet?


New York's own Leikeli47 shared the conclusion to her Beauty trilogy earlier this weekend, dropping off a 14-track album called Shape Up, which follows 2017's Wash & Set and 2018's Acrylic

Ahead of the project's arrival, we heard "Zoom," "Chitty Bang," and a personal favourite, "BITM," as singles, but now that the full body is work of here, we have more recommendations for your streaming pleasure.

On "New Money," Leikeli47 drops off braggadocious bars in her usual style. "My ex called me trying to talk again / But I don't negotiate with terrorists," she begins. "Besides I'm way too busy chasing ends / And doing hoodrat shit with all my friends."

Of her new album, the quick-witted lyricist has said, "I feel like this is my first time out and no one knows me. I'm finally about to embark on a journey where I'm diving into my fans and they’re diving into me. It’s a fun process."

Stream Shape Up here, and check out "New Money" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below. 

Quotable Lyrics:

How many times can we applaud the same routine?

Man, I think it's time we edit out your scene

They say, "Leikeli, can you tell us your regime?"

I say, "My only Method Man is that I chase the f*ckin' C.R.E.A.M."

Leikeli47 new music new song new album New Money Shape Up Female Rap female artists
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Leikeli47 Is Feeling Like "New Money"
02
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject