Leikeli47 Drops Visual To New Single "LL Cool J"

As she prepares for the release of her third studio album Shape Up, Leikeli47 is back with another single. The New York and Virginia-raised artist hasn't delivered an official album since 2018's Acrylic, and the captivating star's audience is ready to hear what she's been working on. On Friday (March 18), Leikeli47 returned with "LL Cool J," a track where she spits smooth bars.

Along with the new song comes a black and white visual, and as far as Shape Up is concerned, Leikeli47 reportedly shared that the records will show her "finally walking into the confidence I always pretended to have.â The album's title aptly complements the musician's stage in her career, and possibly life, as well.

âIâm happy to say Iâm here,â the masked artist said. âIt took work, it takes work, and thatâs what Shape Up is about.â Stream Leikei47's "LL Cool J" and let us know what you think of her latest.

Quotable Lyrics

I like 'em cocky, hands real rocky like Diddy

You could never stop me, chain stocky

Boy, you got the type of shine you can only find in a mine (Yeah)

I dug deep and work hard just to make you mine (Huh)

He love how I take charge and still fall in line

