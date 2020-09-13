LEGO is one of the biggest toy brands in the world and when you were a kid, you probably played with them. Playing with the bricks for countless hours was some of the most fun you could have, especially if you let your imagination run wild. To this day, LEGO continues to produce some pretty incredible set that contain hundreds and in some cases thousands of pieces.

Now, the toy company is linking up with footwear giant Adidas for a collaboration on the Adidas ZX 8000. As you can gather from the official images below, the shoe has a beige upper with various different materials. Meanwhile, colorful brick pallets are used as a motif on the laces and back heel which helps give the shoe some texture. The highlights of the shoe are quite colorful as well, as they are the colors you would see on LEGO bricks.

This collaboration will hit the market as of Friday, September 25th for a price of $130 USD. If you're a big Adidas fan who wants some nostalgia, then this sneaker could certainly be the pair for you. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

