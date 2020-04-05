Former New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey passed away following a COVID-19 diagnosis. His daughter, Ashley Dempsey, says the former NFL kicker tested positive for the coronavirus a little over a week ago.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Dempsey was born with no toes on his right foot and no fingers on his right hand. He is most remembered for hitting a record 63-yard field goal in the final seconds to give the Saints a 19–17 win over the Detroit Lions on November 8, 1970. The game-winner was the longest kick in NFL history until 1998.

Saints owner Gayle Benson released a statement on his passing, Sunday: "The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this most difficult time. Tom's life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations. He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humor. He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family."

Dempsey had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia before his passing.

Dempsey was inducted into the Saints' Hall of Fame in 1989.

