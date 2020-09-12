If you are a fan of reggae, then you most certainly know who Toots Hibbert is. He is a pioneer of the genre who has helped create some incredible hits such as “Funky Kingston,” “Monkey Man” and "Pressure Drop." Some of the biggest reggae stars have looked up to Hibbert as he helped turn the genre into one that is recognized on a worldwide level. Unfortunately, Hibbert passed away at the age of 77, after being in a medically induced coma for a few weeks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hibbert had been suffering from breathing problems and was admitted to the hospital. While there, he was tested for COVID-19. Since his death, many in the reggae community have shared their condolences, including Ziggy Marley who had some kind words for the legend.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Marley explained that he “told him how much I loved him we laughed & shared our mutual respect," while also saying: “He was a father figure to me.” It's clear that Hibbert was respected by everyone he came into contact with, and his legacy will most certainly live on.

This past year, Hibbert released an album called Got To Be Tough which contained collaborators such as Marley and Ringo Starr.

Hibbert leaves behind a wife and eight children.

