Legendary NFL head coach and former running back Dan Reeves died, Saturday, at the age of 77 from complications from dementia. Reeves is best-known for having guided both the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.

"The Denver Broncos are deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Head Coach Dan Reeves," the Broncos said in a statement. "... One of the winningest coaches in NFL history, Coach Reeves set the foundation for the Broncos' decade of dominance in the 1980s and championship tradition for years to come."



Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Reeves finished his NFL coaching career with a record of 201-174-2. This makes him one of only 10 coaches to have won at least 190 regular-season games.

Reeves' former quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons, Mike Vick, wrote about his late coach on Twitter, Saturday: "I’m saddened to hear about the passing of my beloved Coach Dan Reeves. He was a great husband, father and mentor to so many. I loved him like a father and he will truly be missed. My prayers are with his family during this time. Love you, Coach."

Reeves was inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Pam, 3 children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

[Via]