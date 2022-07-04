One of the leading figures in the 1980s and 90s breakdancing scene, Bruno "Pop N Taco" Falcon, has died at the age of 58, according to TMZ. For those who may not be familiar with the man, he was best known for being an incredible dancer who was a pioneer in the breakdancing world. He helped popularize the pop and lock, and as it turns out, his talents were able to land him roles in big films.

For instance, Bruno was in the movie "Breakin'" with Ice T. The rapper-actor was one of the first people to comment on Bruno's passing, saying "Yep, just got a text. He was to young. Smh."

As TMZ noted, Bruno was also one of the dancers in Michael Jackson's iconic "Smooth Criminal" video. He even taught MJ some of his moves, and there is no doubt that the dancer was a big influence on Jackson as he served as a choreographer for the superstar's HIStory tour in the 90s. Needless to say, Bruno's impact is palpable, and many are about to be educated on what he did for dancing and music as a whole.

It was reported that there is no exact cause of death for Bruno, however, his sister Diana Wolgamott believes he died of a heart attack in his sleep. With natural causes believed to be at play here, there will not be an autopsy.

You can see Bruno's iconic scene in the film "Breakin,'" down below.

[Via]