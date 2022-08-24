When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, there is no doubt that the team has had some amazing quarterbacks on its roster. Currently, they have future Hall Of Famer Patrick Mahomes, while in the 90s, they had Joe Montana on the tail end of his career. In the 60s, however, the team had the legendary Len Dawson, so was able to win a Super Bowl in 1969.

He was a phenomenal player who eventually ended up in the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, Dawson passed away recently at the age of 87. The quarterback had been placed in hospice care where he eventually passed on. In a statement, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said "The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family."

Dawson was someone who had made an impact on the various generations of Chiefs superstars. For instance, Mahomes took to Twitter where he offered his condolences all while demonstrating what Dawson meant to him and the franchise.

"RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family," he wrote.

It's clear that Dawson meant a lot to so many people, and he will always be remembered for his contributions to football. Rest in peace.