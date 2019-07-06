When a show is unexpectedly canceled, fans are often left with unanswered questions. For those that have followed a series for years, to have storylines abruptly interrupted can be devasting. The studios and networks just let shows die their own natural deaths, but Lee Daniels hasn't given up on his hit series Star. Over a month ago, Daniels updated his followers on social media to let them know that although he's been fighting tooth and nail for the show's return, it wasn't going to happen.

"I did my best and just know that just like with Precious or Empire, that first season, The Butler, Monster's Ball...the next thing I do is gon' be Star," Daniels said. "It will exist in all of my work. I love you all and the fans that have supported us." The famed producer has returned with another update for fans, this time with something a tad bit more exciting. He shared that Star still was getting the ax, calling the explanation behind the cancelation "too long of a story to cry about," but he also mentioned that he's working on a two-hour movie special to conclude the drama for fans.

“The good news is: we’re doing a movie of the week to wrap things up for you all,” he said, adding, “We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members—even the dead ones.” Star is the gift that just keeps on giving.