Lecrae Shares "Restoration" Ft. John Legend, DaniLeigh, YK Osiris

Erika Marie
August 22, 2020 01:55
Restoration
Lecrae

He uses the album to share his personal life as he discusses his marriage almost ending and his battle with a deep depression.


Christian rapper Lecrae is laying all his cards out on the table as he delivers his latest project, Restoration. In a world where many artists attempt to put on a happy face and pretend as if their lives are perfect, especially in Christian circles, Lecrae's Restoration is unexpectedly vulnerable and honest. The rapper and activist tackles a number of topics on the album including his marriage almost ending, struggles with depression, and conflict with what comes along with fame.

"You're going to have to be fully known in order to be fully grown," Lecrae said. "That's just what's going to have to happen. So I wanted to model that. I think Jesus models it perfectly by Him in the garden sweating and asking, could His friend stay up and pray with Him? That's some serious vulnerability."

Restoration includes features from YK Osiris, Marc E. Bassy, John Legend, Jozzy, DaniLeigh, BJ The Chicago Kid, Gwen Bunn, and Kirk Franklin. Stream the latest from Lecrae and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Restore Me
2. Set Me Free ft. YK Osiris
3. Wheels Up ft. Marc E. Bassy
4. Over the Top
5. Self Discovery
6. Deep End
7. Drown ft. John Legend
8. Saturday Night ft. Jozzy
9. Sunday Morning ft. Kirk Franklin
10. Zombie
11. Keep Going
12. Still ft. DaniLeigh
13. Only Human ft. BJ The Chicago Kid
14. Nothing Left to Hide ft. Gwen Bunn

Lecrae YK Osiris Marc E. Bassy John Legend Jo'zzy DaniLeigh BJ The Chicago Kid Gwen Bunn
