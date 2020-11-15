mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lecrae Drops Deluxe Version Of "Restoration" Featuring 6 New Tracks

Cole Blake
November 14, 2020 20:08
Restoration
Lecrae

Lecrae has bolstered his latest album "Restoration" with a deluxe version including several new tracks.


Christian rapper Lecrae has come through the deluxe version of his latest album, Restoration, featuring six new tracks for fans to enjoy.

Lecrae, RestorationFrazer Harrison / Getty Images

The album touches on a variety of issues including the difficulties of marriage, struggles with depression, and fame. Lecrae also has a new book out titled “I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith,” which released earlier this year.

The Deluxe edition has added a Rapsody-assisted “Deep End (Remix)," which may be the strongest of the bunch. Check out the updated tracklist and stream Restoration: The Deluxe Album down below.

Tracklist

1. Restore Me
2. Set Me Free ft. YK Osiris
3. Wheels Up ft. Marc E. Bassy
4. Over the Top
5. Self Discovery
6. Deep End
7. Drown ft. John Legend
8. Saturday Night ft. Jozzy
9. Sunday Morning ft. Kirk Franklin
10. Zombie
11. Keep Going
12. Still ft. DaniLeigh
13. Only Human ft. BJ The Chicago Kid
14. Nothing Left to Hide ft. Gwen Bunn
15. 10 Toes
16. Rich And Famous ft. WHATUPRG, Ty Brassel
17. Come Thru Jesus
18. Deep End - Remix ft. Rapsody
19. Restored ft. 1k Phew, Wande, Hulvey
20. Celebrate More ft. Andy Mineo, Hulvey

