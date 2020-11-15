Lecrae Drops Deluxe Version Of "Restoration" Featuring 6 New Tracks

Christian rapper Lecrae has come through the deluxe version of his latest album, Restoration, featuring six new tracks for fans to enjoy.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The album touches on a variety of issues including the difficulties of marriage, struggles with depression, and fame. Lecrae also has a new book out titled “I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith,” which released earlier this year.

The Deluxe edition has added a Rapsody-assisted “Deep End (Remix)," which may be the strongest of the bunch. Check out the updated tracklist and stream Restoration: The Deluxe Album down below.

Tracklist

1. Restore Me

2. Set Me Free ft. YK Osiris

3. Wheels Up ft. Marc E. Bassy

4. Over the Top

5. Self Discovery

6. Deep End

7. Drown ft. John Legend

8. Saturday Night ft. Jozzy

9. Sunday Morning ft. Kirk Franklin

10. Zombie

11. Keep Going

12. Still ft. DaniLeigh

13. Only Human ft. BJ The Chicago Kid

14. Nothing Left to Hide ft. Gwen Bunn

15. 10 Toes

16. Rich And Famous ft. WHATUPRG, Ty Brassel

17. Come Thru Jesus

18. Deep End - Remix ft. Rapsody

19. Restored ft. 1k Phew, Wande, Hulvey

20. Celebrate More ft. Andy Mineo, Hulvey