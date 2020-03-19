mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lecrae & YK Osiris Connect On "Set Me Free"

Mitch Findlay
March 19, 2020 12:16
2020 Reach Records / Columbia

Set Me Free
Lecrae Feat. YK Osiris

Lecrae delivers his new single "Set Me Free," bringing YK Osiris into the fold for some vocals.


It's been a while since we've heard from Lecrae, but as of now his brand new single "Set Me Free" is available in select international markets; the full track arrives tomorrow, at midnight to be precise. In the meantime, fans can see what the Christian rapper has in store as he slides through with an upbeat and uplifting YK Osiris-assisted banger. Taking to production from GAWVI, the Reach Records signee slides effortlessly over the beat exuding his unique brand of gospel.

"On my momma, I can't take no more, so miss me with that drama, get your commas," he raps, over the track's bouncy instrumental. "Get your records straight, get your facts straight, hold me down I rise up on 'em like the tax rate / Keep my path straight, never lack faith." For the most part, "Set Me Free" is about the healing process, in which inner peace can be found by simply letting go of the darker emotions. It seems to be a battle he understands well; if this one is any indication, Lecrae has emerged victorious.

Check out the new single now, and keep an eye out for his upcoming full-length effort. Are you excited for new music from Lecrae?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

On my momma, I can't take no more so miss me with that drama,
Get your commas
Get your records straight, get your facts straight
Hold me down I rise up on em like the tax rate 
Keep my path straight, never lack faith

