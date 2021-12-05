LeCrae & 1K Phew Team Up For "No Church In A While"

Christian rap is often dismissed but artists like LeCrae have proven that it doesn't have to be all preachy. Over the years, LeCrae has established himself as an exceptional MC whose faith in God often extends to his artwork. However, with the launch of his label Reach Records has allowed him to foster similar talent.

This week, he teamed up with Roster Records signee 1K Phew for their new collaborative project, No Church In A While. The 10-song project focuses on the chemistry between LeCrae and Phew, though they close the project out with appearances from Hulvey and WHATUPRG.

"No Church In A While has all types of meanings,” 1K Phew said of the project. “We just went through the pandemic and ain’t nobody to church in a minute. This album is for everybody who ain’t been to church or connected to God in a while who thinks they can’t go back. It ain’t really that deep. God is waiting for everybody to tap back in. No Church In A While is telling people there’s still hope, you can still turn to God no matter how long you’ve been away.”

Check out No Church In A While below.