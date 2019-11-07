Legendary sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone, more commonly known as "The Shoe Surgeon," has yet another super exclusive sneaker dropping this weekend - this time featuring LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation. The kicks, decked out in an exotic "Tigers and Snakes" design, were originally made exclusively for Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

As the "Tigers and Snakes" name suggests, the special edition Nike Air Zoom Generation comes equipped with a white and red python leather upper, highlighted by soft, tiger-striped detailing on the toe cap, tongue and ankle collar.

The kicks will be available via The Shoe Surgeon's web store this Friday, November 9, but they won't come cheap and there won't be many pairs available. In fact, the run will be limited to just one pair per each size - so good luck if you're hunting for Tigers & Snakes this Saturday.

In the meantime, click here to check out the "OVO Sound" Air Force 1s that he created for Drake's birthday.