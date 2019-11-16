"How that air @ 10,000 ft feel?" Kyle Kuzma asked Lebron on Twitter after last night's game. It was a reaction to the monstrous dunk the King threw down during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Kings last night.

Lebron beat Bogdan Bogdanović off the dribble and drove to the paint like the freight train of old to put Nemanja Bjelica on a poster. There's been a narrative floating around the Lakers this year that Lebron isn't quite as athletic as he once was. He clearly looks to put those rumors to bed after a performance like this. When asked about the end of his career, he compared himself to NFL quarterback Tom Brady saying, "Me and Tom Brady are one in the same. We're going to play until we can't walk no more."

Lebron eventually responded to Kuzma's tweet writing, "Like a pair of fresh kicks that you always wanted! 🤣." He also participated in a back and forth with Tom Brady on Twitter. Brady wrote "I’m playing until I can’t dunk anymore! @KingJames," to which Lebron responded, "Well I’m playing until I can’t throw TD passes anymore! @TomBrady."

The Lakers' next game is tomorrow, November 17th, against the Atlanta Hawks.