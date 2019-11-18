The stars were out at Staples Center on Sunday night, as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took care of business against Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks. Among those in attendance was none other than Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who attended the game with his daughter GiGi.

Following the Lakers' 122-101 win, LeBron praised the Black Mamba and explained how he was motivated to "put on a show" for the future Hall of Famer.

"That's one of the greatest players to ever play this game, taking time out of his day on a Sunday," James told reporters. "So I'm just trying to put on a show for him and give him a reason, like, 'OK, we might come to another game.'"

LeBron, who finished with a game-high 33 points to go along with 12 assists and seven rebounds, added:

"Just having him in the building and knowing what he meant to this franchise and L.A. for me and my teammates, what it means to be a part of this Laker Nation and Laker family, it's a beautiful thing. And for me, I grew up watching, admiring. I was one of the kids, obviously, who had a chance to come out straight out of high school, so he did it, and I was just watching him. "It's just dope. It's just so surreal for me, just a kid from Akron, to be able to have a guy like Kobe just take time out of his day. Even at this point in my career, it's still special." "He's got one of the greatest female players that's about to come up sitting next to him in Gigi," James said of the 13-year-old.

As a result of Sunday's victory, the Lakers improved to 11-2 on the season. Up next is a Tuesday night home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, followed by a four-game road trip/