LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and when it comes to his life off the court, there is no doubt that he has built himself a substantial amount of wealth. Part of the reason for this is a lifetime contract with Nike, where he has released a plethora of signature sneakers. He is also keen on dropping his own colorways of already established classics, and soon, we will be getting a sneaker that fits such a description.

As it turns out, LeBron will be getting his own colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, this time called "Strive For Greatness." In the official images below, you can see that the shoe has a light beige upper with a checkered aesthetic towards the back. From there, we have a black Nike swoosh and some blue Nike/LeBron branding on the tongue and back heel. These elements come together for a unique colorway that is certainly going to appeal to all of the LeBron and Nike fans out there.

In terms of the release date, these are expected to drop this Fall although an exact drop has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information pertaining to these. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

