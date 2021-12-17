LeBron James is one of the biggest sports stars in the entire world, and as a result, he has his very own brand with Nike. While he mostly focuses on his own signature shoes, he has also been getting some colorways on Nike's most illustrious shoes. An example of this is on the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which will now be getting its very own "LBJ" offering which was originally being dubbed "Strive For Greatness."

As you can see in the photos below, this sneaker has a very luscious colorway as we are met with a very light and pale lavender base and some white accents. The front part of the sneaker is mostly solid, all while the sides have a checkered board feel to them. There is a black Nike swoosh on the sides, and a blue Nike Air logo on the tongue. The logo on the back heel is also blue, and to finish things off, "Strive For Greatness" is written on the insole.

The release date for this shoe has been revealed, as it will now drop on Thursday, December 30th for $130 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

