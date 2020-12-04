Jay-Z is one of the biggest legends in the history of music and today is a special day for him as he is celebrating his 51st birthday. On days like this, it's important to reflect upon your accomplishments and what you've achieved during your time on planet earth while also deciding what you want to continue achieving. There is no denying that Jay-Z has some massive milestones coming up and with his birthday in mind, fans have been taking to social media with some kind words for an artist who has brought some incredible art to people's lives.

Among those fans was none other than LeBron James who has deemed himself as a hip-hop historian. LeBron and Jay-Z have been friends for some time now, so it only makes sense that James would hop on social media and wish his good friend a happy birthday.

"Happy Gday to my Big Homie S.Carter aka Young Hov aka Jay-Z!! Love my brother," James wrote. While Jay-Z might be 16 years James' senior, both have accomplished quite a bit and are at the top of their game in their respective fields. Having said all that, it only makes sense that they would have such mutual respect for one another.

To celebrate Jay's birthday, take to the comments below with some of your favorite songs from the artist.

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images