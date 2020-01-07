LeBron James and Gilbert Arenas were good friends in the NBA back in the day despite being rivals on the court. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards had some spirited playoff matchups back in the day but that never stopped the two from having mutual respect for one another. Today, Arenas celebrated a huge milestone as he turned 38 years old. He may not be in the league anymore but LeBron certainly hasn't forgotten about his good buddy.

Earlier today, James took to Instagram where he wished Arenas a happy birthday while also posting some throwback photos of the two. As you can see, these pictures were taken during LeBron's first stint with the Cavaliers. In one of the photos, you even see Arenas with the ancient video recorder.

"Happy GDay to a ABSOLUTE KILLER on the court,(one of the best I’ve played against)to my guy Hibachi!!! @no.chill.gil Enjoy your day my brother!! All love Gil!" LeBron wrote in his caption.

Arenas has had a pretty entertaining career off the court. The former Wizards star can be seen ranting and raving on his podcast where he comes through with some pretty incredible stories. Arenas is an interesting guy and his conversations are always fun to listen to. Perhaps we could see LeBron on his podcast when he decides to call it a career.