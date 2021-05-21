Back in 2018, LeBron James had a very difficult decision to make. Everyone knew he was going to be leaving Cleveland for a second time and fans were curious as to where his journey would take him. The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the rumored teams all while the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers were also contenders. In the end, LeBron chose the Lakeshow, however, it reportedly wasn't his first choice.

While speaking to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Lisa Robinson of Vanity Fair came out and said that LeBron had every intention of playing for the Knicks although it was his wife Savannah who voted against it. As Robinson explains, Savannah wanted their kids to go to school out West and that the location just made more sense.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

"He was thinking about coming to New York but that his wife wanted to be in Los Angeles, wanted the kids to go to school in Los Angeles, and that just kiboshed the whole thing,” Robinson said.

Similar stories have been discussed in the past although considering this was said on an ESPN platform, more people are looking into the claims. If you're a Knicks fan, this one has to sting a little bit although for Lakers supporters, this is some great news.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

[Via]