Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought for the WBC Heavyweight title last night in what was their third fight against each other. Just like in the second match, Fury came out victorious as knocked out Wilder in the 11th round. It was a truly magnificent fight that had both men giving their best effort. While Wilder still knocked Fury down twice, it simply was not enough to win.

After the fight, fans offered their reactions on social media, with many calling the fight one of the best of all time. The "instant classic" got the attention of various athletes across the sports spectrum, including LeBron James, who weighed in with some significant praise for both fighters.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While LeBron didn't have that much to say, as you can see from the tweet below, he very much agreed that the fight was a classic. After all, there were four knockdowns in total, plus a knockout on top of that. The punches were flying from every direction, and overall, this was a phenomenal effort all around.

Moving forward, Fury and Wilder are probably finished with fighting each other as Fury will now look to unify the Heavyweight division. It could be a while before that happens, however, there is no doubt he is now one of the best Heavyweights to ever do it.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images