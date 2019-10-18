LeBron James is one of the best players in his sport and just like any athlete, he has suffered injuries from time-to-time. These types of issues can hinder any team's success, especially in a sport that relies so heavily upon its superstars. When it comes to football, each team has over 50 players so they don't have to rely as much on one player. The quarterback position is a different story though as you need an elite QB to win a Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes is certainly one of the best QBs in the game and on Thursday night, he went down with a knee injury. Fans were quick to react to the news and felt as though their season could be over. LeBron was watching the game and once Mahomes went down, he took to Twitter to offer him some much-needed support.

As of right now, it seems as though Mahomes will have to get an MRI before we know exactly what is wrong with him. It has been reported that the best-case scenario for the Chiefs star is that he misses three weeks and comes back to play through just a bit of pain to close out the season.

Either way, Chiefs fans will be praying hard that he comes back sooner than later.