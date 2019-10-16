LeBron James has always been on the right side of social issues, especially when they pertain to the United States and the communities he has been a part of. James' reputation took a huge hit this week after siding with China on their beef with the NBA. Of course, this whole situation started because Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey sent a tweet supporting the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. China broke off their relationship with the Rockets and the NBA had to step in to save their business in the country.

The Lakers superstar has come out and stated that he feels like Morey wasn't educated on the topic at hand and that he put NBA players in danger. Fans have been extremely critical of LeBron and every time he speaks, the situation seems to get worse. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron was so upset by the China fallout that he pled with Adam Silver to punish Morey.

Per McMenamin:

“Nearly a week ago today, in a Shanghai hotel room, or Shanghai hotel ballroom, Adam Silver got up and addressed the players, and LeBron James is one of the players who got up and spoke and said, ‘Hey, what are we doing here? Daryl Morey made these statements.’ You know damn well if a player made the same statements and caused such poor ramifications for the league, there would be some sort of league recourse or repercussions that the player has to pay. Potentially this tweet could cost the league hundred of millions of dollars, which could come out of the players’ pockets — so that was the double-standard that was being addressed in that meeting.”

